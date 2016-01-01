Overview

Dr. Nathan McArthur, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saratoga Springs, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Orem Community Hospital, Primary Children's Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. McArthur works at Alpine Pediatrics - Saratoga Springs in Saratoga Springs, UT with other offices in Pleasant Grove, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.