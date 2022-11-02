Overview

Dr. Nathan Marshall, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Marshall works at University Orthopedic Specialists in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.