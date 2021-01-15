See All General Surgeons in Jackson, MS
Dr. Nathan Maples, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nathan Maples, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Maples works at Surgical Clinic Associates in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Clinic Associates, PA
    Surgical Clinic Associates, PA
501 Marshall St Ste 500, Jackson, MS 39202
(601) 948-1411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Anorectal Abscess
Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements
Anorectal Abscess
Gallstones

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 15, 2021
    Dr. Maples listen to my concerns and was very knowledgeable of my condition. My surgery went great! Great bedside manners!
    Kirstie Coffman — Jan 15, 2021
    About Dr. Nathan Maples, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689803603
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Mississppi Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Mississippi State University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Maples, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maples is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maples has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maples works at Surgical Clinic Associates in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Maples’s profile.

    Dr. Maples has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maples on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Maples. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maples.

