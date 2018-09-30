Dr. Long has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan Long, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Long, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 7929 Brookriver Dr Ste 165, Dallas, TX 75247 Directions (214) 631-5664
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Long?
It’s been one month today since my procedure , and my results so far are amazing! Doctor was always a phone call/text away to answer any questions I had during my recovery. Office staff is very helpful and nice!
About Dr. Nathan Long, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1558499319
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.