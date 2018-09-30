See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Nathan Long, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (26)
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nathan Long, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    7929 Brookriver Dr Ste 165, Dallas, TX 75247 (214) 631-5664

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Sep 30, 2018
It’s been one month today since my procedure , and my results so far are amazing! Doctor was always a phone call/text away to answer any questions I had during my recovery. Office staff is very helpful and nice!
Abi — Sep 30, 2018
Photo: Dr. Nathan Long, MD
About Dr. Nathan Long, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558499319
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
