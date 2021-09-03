See All Urologists in Hot Springs, AR
Dr. Nathan Littlejohn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. 

Dr. Littlejohn works at CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic - Hot Springs
    1 Mercy Ln Ste 200A, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic - Hot Springs Village
    4419 N Highway 7 Ste 200, Hot Springs, AR 71909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Infection
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Infection
Urinary Stones

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Nathan Littlejohn, MD
About Dr. Nathan Littlejohn, MD

  • Urology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1215370861
Education & Certifications

  • Urology
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Littlejohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Littlejohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Littlejohn works at CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Dr. Littlejohn’s profile.

Dr. Littlejohn has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Littlejohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Littlejohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Littlejohn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Littlejohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Littlejohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

