Overview
Dr. Nathan Lewandowski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED.
Dr. Lewandowski works at
Locations
-
1
Ac Wellness20730 VALLEY GREEN DR, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 783-4000
-
2
Peninsula Primary Care2930 2nd Ave # 200, Marina, CA 93933 Directions (831) 582-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewandowski?
We are new to the area - Dr. Lewandowski looked good on the evaluations - AND we both signed up with him. Great decision. We have had a few appointments with him and his staff. We are very pleased with his professionalism and patient care.
About Dr. Nathan Lewandowski, MD
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124315601
Education & Certifications
- Lynchburg Family Practice Residency Program
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Ohio State University
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewandowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewandowski accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewandowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewandowski works at
Dr. Lewandowski speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewandowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewandowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewandowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewandowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.