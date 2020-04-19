Dr. Nathan Leigh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leigh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Leigh, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Leigh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Leigh works at
Locations
-
1
Edina Plastic Surgery, Ltd6525 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 925-1765
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leigh?
Dr. Leigh is an amazing surgeon. After having multiple surgeries with serious complications and results that were not what I preferred. I found Dr. L. after I had a rupture. Even though I was not a previous patient or even have had spoke to their office. They had me in for an appointment the next day and surgery by the next week. Also, they did all the calling and paperwork in regards with the implant company. The process was smoother than any of the others. Dr. L. listened carefully to what I wanted, my concerns, and answered all my questions. My results were wonderful and all the staff is so wonderful. What I found to be 5 star service, is a year after my procedure, I needed to run a question by Dr. Leigh. Not only did he answer was within 30 mins. He personally called me..You can tell he really cares about his patients. If you are thinking about having work done. Make sure you do look around, but include Edina Plastic Surgery, they are all around the highest quality .
About Dr. Nathan Leigh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1184636144
Education & Certifications
- Erlanger
- Bapt Hosp
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leigh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leigh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leigh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leigh works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Leigh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leigh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leigh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leigh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.