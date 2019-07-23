Dr. Nathan Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists at St. Mary's Hospital5855 Bremo Rd Ste 506, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 893-8676
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I had major surgery for a hiatal hernia. Dr. Lee is a fabulous surgeon with excellent communication skills and a good bedside manner. I would highly recommend Dr. Lee to my family and friends.
About Dr. Nathan Lee, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1336300680
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.