Overview

Dr. Nathan Laufer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Laufer works at Heart & Vascular Center Of Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.