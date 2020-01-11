Dr. Nathan Laufer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laufer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Laufer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Laufer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from McGill University and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Laufer works at
Locations
-
1
Heart & Vascular Center of Arizona1331 N 7th St Ste 375, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 307-0070Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
North Phoenix Office3811 E Bell Rd Ste 107, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 307-0070
-
3
Heart & Vascular Center of Arizona9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 270, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (602) 307-0070
-
4
Sun City10615 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 175, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (602) 307-0070
-
5
Cardiac Cath. Lab of Phoenix1910 E Thomas Rd Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 470-0003
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Verde Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Allstate
- Ameriben
- American Family Insurance
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- AZ Benefit Options
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Carrington
- CeltiCare Health
- CHAMPVA
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- CRS
- Dean Health Plan, Inc.
- EBMS
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Health Net of California
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Indian Health Service
- Ironwood Cancer and Research Center
- Kaiser Permanente
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of California
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- Medicaid of Oklahoma
- Medicaid of Pennsylvania
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- Monumental Life Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE)
- New York Life
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- SCAN Health Plan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Standard Insurance Company
- State Farm
- Sturm Ruger & Co.
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Vista Health Plan
- Wausau Benefits
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- WPS Health Insurance
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Laufer?
Great doctor with a fabulous staff.
About Dr. Nathan Laufer, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1871587048
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospital
- University of Toronto Hospitals
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- McGill University
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laufer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laufer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laufer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laufer works at
Dr. Laufer has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laufer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laufer speaks French and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Laufer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laufer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laufer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laufer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.