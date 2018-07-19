Dr. Nathan Lashley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lashley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Lashley, DPM
Dr. Nathan Lashley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Metro Tulsa Foot Ankle Specialist Pllc5711 E 71st St Ste 115, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-2902
Midtown Office3627 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 494-2902
- Northeastern Health System
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lashly, nurses, staff are wonderful! I had my toenails removed and it went great. Everyone was very kind, attentive and caring. Thank you Dr. Lashly and crew!
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Lashley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lashley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lashley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lashley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lashley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lashley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lashley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.