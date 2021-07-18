Dr. Nathan Lam, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Lam, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nathan Lam, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Lam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mercy Hospital4050 Coon Rapids Blvd NW, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Directions (763) 236-6000
-
2
Family Foot and Ankle Clinic, PA3790 117th Ln Nw, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 421-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lam?
Dr Lam was my foot Dr when he was in Wisconsin. He is the best. Treated me with respect. Took very good care of me. I trust him completely. I havent found a foot dr as of yet. Wish hed come back.
About Dr. Nathan Lam, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1558775304
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam works at
Dr. Lam has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.