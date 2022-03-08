Dr. Nathan Kung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Kung, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Kung, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Locations
SCL Health Medical Group - Lowry Neurology and Neuro-Ophthamology130 Rampart Way Ste 150, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 214-9179
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician in all ways….
About Dr. Nathan Kung, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1093000960
Education & Certifications
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Epilepsy and Neurology
