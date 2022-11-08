Overview

Dr. Nathan Kobrinsky, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and Sanford Broadway Medical Center.



Dr. Kobrinsky works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.