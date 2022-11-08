Dr. Nathan Kobrinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobrinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Kobrinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Kobrinsky, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from University of Manitoba Fac Med and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and Sanford Broadway Medical Center.
Dr. Kobrinsky works at
Locations
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kobrinsky, has been amazing. I was referred to him by my Primary Care Doctor to help figure out some issues with my blood. From the very first meeting with Dr. Kobrinsky I felt comfortable. He explained what I should expect and after testing he explained my condition and we discussed treatment options. I felt I had a say in my treatment plan and he has answered my and my families questions.
About Dr. Nathan Kobrinsky, MD
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1659398329
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hlth Sci Ctr|University Of Minnesota
- Chldns Hlth Sci Ctr
- Chldns Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Manitoba Fac Med
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Sanford Broadway Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kobrinsky has seen patients for Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kobrinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobrinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobrinsky.
