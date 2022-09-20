Overview

Dr. Nathan Kander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio, Licking Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Riverside Methodist Hospital and Southern Ohio Medical Center.



Dr. Kander works at Dublin Methodist Hospital in Dublin, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.