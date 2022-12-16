Dr. Nathan Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Johnson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care of Mn2211 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 871-1144
-
2
Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care of Mn6545 France Ave S Ste 650, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 925-3905
- 3 2805 Campus Dr Ste 205, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (612) 871-1144
- 4 2855 Campus Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (763) 302-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
Dr Johnson really helped me. I had hearing loss due to wax buildup. He was skilled, thorough and answered all my questions
About Dr. Nathan Johnson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1891089850
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.