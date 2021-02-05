Dr. Nathan Ivey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Ivey, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nathan Ivey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Locations
New Mexico Foot and Ankle Institute4343 Pan American Fwy NE Ste 234, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Directions (505) 880-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went in for a shattered calcaneus. He was professional, answered all my questions and did an excellent job on my surgery. It'll be 10 years in April since all of this happened, now I have a titanium plate and screws in my foot and it does get sore and swollen but I'm thinking that's par for the course, considering the injury. If you're looking for someone to do the surgery right, that is professional and will put your mind at ease and won't just pump you full of drugs, (which the first Dr at a different facility tried to do to me) Dr. Ivey is a great choice!
About Dr. Nathan Ivey, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1144230061
Education & Certifications
- Lovelace Medical Center
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ivey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivey has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Stress Fracture of Foot and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ivey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.