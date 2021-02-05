See All Podiatrists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Nathan Ivey, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Nathan Ivey, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nathan Ivey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital.

Dr. Ivey works at New Mexico Foot and Ankle Institute in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Stress Fracture of Foot and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    New Mexico Foot and Ankle Institute
    4343 Pan American Fwy NE Ste 234, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 880-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ivey?

    Feb 05, 2021
    Went in for a shattered calcaneus. He was professional, answered all my questions and did an excellent job on my surgery. It'll be 10 years in April since all of this happened, now I have a titanium plate and screws in my foot and it does get sore and swollen but I'm thinking that's par for the course, considering the injury. If you're looking for someone to do the surgery right, that is professional and will put your mind at ease and won't just pump you full of drugs, (which the first Dr at a different facility tried to do to me) Dr. Ivey is a great choice!
    — Feb 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nathan Ivey, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nathan Ivey, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ivey to family and friends

    Dr. Ivey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ivey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nathan Ivey, DPM.

    About Dr. Nathan Ivey, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144230061
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lovelace Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Ivey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ivey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ivey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ivey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ivey works at New Mexico Foot and Ankle Institute in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Ivey’s profile.

    Dr. Ivey has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Stress Fracture of Foot and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ivey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nathan Ivey, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.