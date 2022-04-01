See All Podiatrists in Fort Collins, CO
Dr. Nathan Hunt, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nathan Hunt, DPM

Podiatry
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nathan Hunt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.

Dr. Hunt works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center Of The Rockies in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Loveland, CO and Greeley, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Katherine Parodi, DPM
Dr. Katherine Parodi, DPM
8 (86)
View Profile
Dr. Joseph Mechanik, DPM
Dr. Joseph Mechanik, DPM
10 (210)
View Profile
Dr. Gregory Still, DPM
Dr. Gregory Still, DPM
8 (27)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    2500 E Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 493-0112
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies
    3470 E 15th St, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 663-3975
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Greeley Office
    1900 16th St, Greeley, CO 80631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 573-3224
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical Center Of The Rockies
  • Poudre Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stress Fracture of Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Stress Fracture of Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hunt?

    Apr 01, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Hunt since 2012. He was the first Doctor that correctly diagnosed my foot/lower leg problems. Prior to seeing Dr. Hunt, I had seen 9 General Practitioners, 5 Neurologists and 3 other Podiatrists over the previous 17 years! Dr. Hunt is Aces in my book.
    — Apr 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nathan Hunt, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nathan Hunt, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hunt to family and friends

    Dr. Hunt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hunt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nathan Hunt, DPM.

    About Dr. Nathan Hunt, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508956376
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scott & White Meml Hosp-Tex A&M
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loyola University Med Ctr/Hines VA Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Hunt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunt has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nathan Hunt, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.