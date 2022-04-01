Dr. Nathan Hunt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Hunt, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nathan Hunt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.
Locations
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center2500 E Prospect Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 493-0112Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies3470 E 15th St, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 663-3975Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Greeley Office1900 16th St, Greeley, CO 80631 Directions (970) 573-3224Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Hunt since 2012. He was the first Doctor that correctly diagnosed my foot/lower leg problems. Prior to seeing Dr. Hunt, I had seen 9 General Practitioners, 5 Neurologists and 3 other Podiatrists over the previous 17 years! Dr. Hunt is Aces in my book.
About Dr. Nathan Hunt, DPM
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Meml Hosp-Tex A&M
- Loyola University Med Ctr/Hines VA Hosp
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Brigham Young University
