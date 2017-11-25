See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Toms River, NJ
Pain Medicine
Overview

Dr. Nathan Holtzberg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Holtzberg works at Orthopedic Institute Brielle Orthopedics in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Red Bank, NJ, Freehold, NJ and Manasquan, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Atlantic Medical Associates PC
    226 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 800-9000
    Orthopedic Institute of Central Jersey, a division of ORTHO ALLIANCE NJ
    365 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Orthopaedic institute of Central Jersey
    3499 US Highway 9, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 863-4790
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Orthopaedic Institute of Central Jersey
    2315 Highway 34 Ste D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 974-0404
    Monday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 25, 2017
    He treated me with such professionalism. SUCH A GREAT DOCTOR!!!!
    Amber Smith in Denham Springs, LA — Nov 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nathan Holtzberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295714715
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Holtzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holtzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holtzberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holtzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holtzberg has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holtzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Holtzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holtzberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holtzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holtzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

