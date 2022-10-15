See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Nathan Holladay, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (10)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nathan Holladay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Holladay works at Nathan Brent Holladay in Salt Lake City, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nathan Brent Holladay
    865 E 4800 S Ste 160, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 262-1844

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain

Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Dr. Nathan Holladay, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447454368
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Holladay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holladay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holladay works at Nathan Brent Holladay in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Holladay’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Holladay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holladay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holladay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holladay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

