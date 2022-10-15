Dr. Holladay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan Holladay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Holladay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Holladay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nathan Brent Holladay865 E 4800 S Ste 160, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 262-1844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holladay?
Dr Nathan Holladay, what else I can say that hasn't been said already?. He's not only a great Dr because of his academic achievement, very knowledgeable in was he does, caring, humble, human, he listens to you, he takes the time, he runs multiple test, he takes about 3 to 5 hour to figure out what the problem is in the first appointment, but even better than that...... He's out of the greedy Healthcare big hospital system, so he's able to provide you with not only great, certain, but accurate diagnostic. No insurance is necessary, is not cheap, but I can tell you it worth every penny. I'm a living proof. Thanks Dr, many blessings for you and your beautiful family.
About Dr. Nathan Holladay, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1447454368
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holladay accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holladay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holladay works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Holladay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holladay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holladay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holladay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.