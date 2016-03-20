Dr. Nathan Hoffmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Hoffmann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Hoffmann, MD is an Urology Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Dr. Hoffmann works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffmann?
I would recommend Dr.Hoffmann to family and friends. He explained in detail answers to my concerns questions and concerns. I didn't feel like I was just a number.
About Dr. Nathan Hoffmann, MD
- Urology
- English
- Male
- 1134106982
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Duluth
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hoffmann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hoffmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffmann works at
Dr. Hoffmann has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Prostate Biopsy and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.