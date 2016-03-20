See All Urologists in Duluth, MN
Urology
Dr. Nathan Hoffmann, MD is an Urology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Dr. Hoffmann works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Prostate Biopsy and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Prostate Biopsy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Prostate Biopsy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Urinary Incontinence
Prostate Biopsy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Neurogenic Bladder
Overactive Bladder
Polyuria
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Hydrocele
Kidney Cancer
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Cancer
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Cystometry
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Removal
Prostatitis
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Spermatocele
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Trichomoniasis Screening
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Uroflowmetry
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diverticulum
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Circumcision
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Cystectomy
Cystotomy
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stone Removal
Male Infertility
Orchiectomy
Paraphimosis
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Cancer
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy
Phimosis
Prostate Cyst
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostatic Abscess
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Urethral Dilation
Urostomy
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Mar 20, 2016
    I would recommend Dr.Hoffmann to family and friends. He explained in detail answers to my concerns questions and concerns. I didn't feel like I was just a number.
    Duluth, MN — Mar 20, 2016
    About Dr. Nathan Hoffmann, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1134106982
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Urology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Duluth
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Virginia

