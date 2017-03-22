Overview

Dr. Nathan Hoffman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hutchinson Health and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Spermatocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.