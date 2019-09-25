Dr. Nathan Hoekzema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoekzema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Hoekzema, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Hoekzema, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hoekzema works at
Locations
-
1
University Orthopaedic Associates604 N Magnolia Ave Ste 100, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 320-0531
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoekzema?
Excellent surgeon. At every appointment he gave me his full attention and always explained in detail what was going on. The surgery went well and I had a sister who lives 8 hours away come to him for her own surgery needs. She thinks he is awesome too. He is the best!
About Dr. Nathan Hoekzema, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1205815164
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoekzema has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoekzema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoekzema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoekzema works at
Dr. Hoekzema has seen patients for Humerus Fracture, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoekzema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoekzema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoekzema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoekzema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoekzema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.