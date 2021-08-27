See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Nathan Hatfield, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Nathan Hatfield, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    6242 E Arbor Ave Ste 111-113, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 536-6863

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acidosis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastritis
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Lipid Disorders
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pneumonia
Tobacco Use Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 27, 2021
    Have been to this office several times. Everyone there is extremely friendly and professional. I found Dr. Hatfield very personable and open to listening to my concerns and issues. I have found there are some other doctors that brush off your aches and pains as a part of aging, being overweight or any other diagnosis they feel fits the complaint. Dr. Hatfield listened to ME! He ordered tests or referrals based on my current health conditions. We found out I had several fractures in my back from a previous fall. I was provided with a condition and options, a nice change from the cattle shoot atmosphere of some offices. I have and will refer anyone to this office and doctor.
    Linkaye — Aug 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Nathan Hatfield, DO
    About Dr. Nathan Hatfield, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053846105
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hatfield has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hatfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hatfield has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.