Dr. Nathan Hatfield, DO
Overview
Dr. Nathan Hatfield, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ.
Locations
- 1 6242 E Arbor Ave Ste 111-113, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 536-6863
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been to this office several times. Everyone there is extremely friendly and professional. I found Dr. Hatfield very personable and open to listening to my concerns and issues. I have found there are some other doctors that brush off your aches and pains as a part of aging, being overweight or any other diagnosis they feel fits the complaint. Dr. Hatfield listened to ME! He ordered tests or referrals based on my current health conditions. We found out I had several fractures in my back from a previous fall. I was provided with a condition and options, a nice change from the cattle shoot atmosphere of some offices. I have and will refer anyone to this office and doctor.
About Dr. Nathan Hatfield, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1053846105
