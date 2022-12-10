Dr. Harrington-Foster has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan Harrington-Foster, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Harrington-Foster, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Parkersburg, WV.
Dr. Harrington-Foster works at
Locations
1
Worthington Center Inc3194 CORE RD, Parkersburg, WV 26104 Directions (304) 485-5185
2
Maui Medical Group Inc.2180 Main St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 243-2389
Hospital Affiliations
- Pocahontas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Nathan via teladoc after leaving my previous provider and I must say I am very pleased with the outcome of the first visit. He was very thorough, honest, and informative regarding my care plan. I felt more seen and understood than I have in many years!
About Dr. Nathan Harrington-Foster, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1336414671
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Harrington-Foster works at
