Dr. Nathan Hansen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nathan Hansen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mill Creek, WA.
Locations
Hansen Foot & Ankle16030 Bothell Everett Hwy Ste 160, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Directions (425) 537-3777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nathan Hansen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1669872925
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
