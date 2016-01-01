See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Wichita, KS
Dr. Nathan Hall, DO

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
Overview

Dr. Nathan Hall, DO is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their fellowship with Children?s Mercy Hospital - Kansas City, MO

Dr. Hall works at Wesley Pediatric Specialists in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wesley Pediatric Specialists
    3243 E Murdock St Ste 510, Wichita, KS 67208 (316) 491-5049

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Wesley Medical Center

Sickle Cell Disease
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anemia
Sickle Cell Disease
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anemia

Sickle Cell Disease
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Acute Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Brain Cancer
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Hemophilia
Hodgkin's Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Leukocytosis
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Lymphosarcoma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Astrocytoma
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Eye Cancer
Graft vs Host Disease
Head and Neck Cancer
Hemophilia A
Kidney Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mast Cell Diseases
Medulloblastoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Reticulosarcoma
Retinoblastoma
Schwannoma
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Vertebral Column Tumors
Vitamin B Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Nathan Hall, DO

    Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    English
    1710208251
    Education & Certifications

    Children?s Mercy Hospital - Kansas City, MO
    Children?s Mercy Hospital - Kansas City, MO
    Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Hall, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hall works at Wesley Pediatric Specialists in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Hall’s profile.

    Dr. Hall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

