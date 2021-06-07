Dr. Nathan Haines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Haines, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Haines, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado
Dr. Haines works at
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Retina Specialists180 Kimel Park Dr Ofc Main, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 397-9700
-
2
Piedmont Retina Specialists Greensboro1132 N Church St Ste 104, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haines?
Absolutely a go to Doctor. Very kind, patient and explains everything. My problem was extreme and he was so able to correct the problem. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Nathan Haines, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1548559404
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haines has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haines works at
Dr. Haines has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Retinal Ischemia and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Haines. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.