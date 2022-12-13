See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Nathan Haile, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (146)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nathan Haile, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Medical City Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Haile works at Texas Orthopedic Specialists in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Orthopedic Specialists
    3301 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 540-4477
  2. 2
    Texas Orthopedic Specialists
    10932 N Riverside Dr Ste 108, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Texas Orthopedic Specialists
    2425 HIGHWAY 121, Bedford, TX 76021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 540-4477
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
  • Medical City Alliance
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Ankle Fracture
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Hip Arthritis
Hip Dislocation
Hip Dysplasia, Beukes Type
Hip Impingement
Hip Injury
Hip Pain
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Knee Arthritis
Knee Fracture
Knee Pain
Limb Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Spinal Stenosis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 146 ratings
    Patient Ratings (146)
    5 Star
    (142)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr. Haile performed a very tricky surgery on my fractured left femur. I broke my femur on a Saturday, he came to the hospital when he wasn’t on call and did the surgery on Monday. His office staff was very professional and quickly responded to my requests. As an orthopedic nurse, I can’t recommend him enough.
    Tammy RN CST-D — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Nathan Haile, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225473671
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Utah Health Science Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Texas A&M Health Science Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Haile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haile has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haile has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    146 patients have reviewed Dr. Haile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

