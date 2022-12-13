Dr. Nathan Haile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Haile, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Haile, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Medical City Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Haile works at
Locations
Texas Orthopedic Specialists3301 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 540-4477
Texas Orthopedic Specialists10932 N Riverside Dr Ste 108, Fort Worth, TX 76244 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Orthopedic Specialists2425 HIGHWAY 121, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 540-4477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- Medical City Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haile performed a very tricky surgery on my fractured left femur. I broke my femur on a Saturday, he came to the hospital when he wasn’t on call and did the surgery on Monday. His office staff was very professional and quickly responded to my requests. As an orthopedic nurse, I can’t recommend him enough.
About Dr. Nathan Haile, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1225473671
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah Health Science Center
- Texas A&M Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haile has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haile has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
146 patients have reviewed Dr. Haile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.