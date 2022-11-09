Overview

Dr. Nathan Green, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Crete Area Medical Center, Memorial Hospital, Syracuse Area Health, Thayer County Health Services and York General Hospital.



Dr. Green works at Southeast Nebraska Cancer Center in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.