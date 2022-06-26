Dr. Green has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan Green, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Green, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
St Luke's Idaho Cardiology Associates3525 E Louise Dr Ste 400, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 322-1680
Ten Mile Urgent Care867 S Vanguard Way, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 463-3000
Saltzer Clinics875 S Vanguard Way, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 960-0740
Saint Alphonsus Anticoagulation Clinic-nampa4424 E Flamingo Ave Ste 300, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 302-0130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Mary Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Green was most impressive! He was interested ,he listened, he cared! He went above and beyond, wonderful Dr, great people skills, he truly cares! He took care of my husband quickly and efficiently! We really appreciated that he didn’t put us off, it felt like he moved mountains for us! We highly recommend him!
About Dr. Nathan Green, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Interventional Cardiology
