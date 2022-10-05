Dr. Nathan Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Graves, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Graves, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Marchand & Associates Family Medicine4534 West Gate Blvd Ste 113, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 394-6020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
This is one of the best Doctors that I have had the pleasure to have an appointment with in decades. Avery good and personable man. Recommend to anyone needing any type of medical guidance.
About Dr. Nathan Graves, MD
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital - Dallas
- University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Angelo State Univerisity, Tx
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graves accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graves speaks Spanish.
