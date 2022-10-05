See All Family Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Nathan Graves, MD

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nathan Graves, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Graves works at Marchand & Associates Family Medicine in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marchand & Associates Family Medicine
    4534 West Gate Blvd Ste 113, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 394-6020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing

Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 05, 2022
    This is one of the best Doctors that I have had the pleasure to have an appointment with in decades. Avery good and personable man. Recommend to anyone needing any type of medical guidance.
    Kenneth Leslie — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Nathan Graves, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992705768
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital - Dallas
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Angelo State Univerisity, Tx
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
