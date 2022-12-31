Dr. Nathan Goldin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Goldin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Goldin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Goldin works at
Locations
Urology of Virginia Pllc225 Clearfield Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 452-3400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Portsmouth3640 High St Ste 3B, Portsmouth, VA 23707 Directions (757) 452-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldin has been my Urologist for well over 10 years. He has always been professional and caring. When I had bladder cancer, he kept me informed at all times. I have been free of the cancer for over 7 years (no surgery). It is a great loss in the urology field now that he is retiring.
About Dr. Nathan Goldin, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1033198072
Education & Certifications
- Jeff Med College
- Med College Penn
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldin works at
Dr. Goldin has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldin speaks Turkish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.