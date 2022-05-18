See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Nathan Everding, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
5 (69)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nathan Everding, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Everding works at SYRACUSE ORTHOPEDIC SPECIALISTS PC in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Liverpool, NY, Baldwinsville, NY and Camillus, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Broken Arm and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fitness Forum Physical and Occupational Therapy Pllc
    5719 Widewaters Pkwy, Syracuse, NY 13214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    8324 Oswego Rd, Liverpool, NY 13090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 418-4188
  3. 3
    Baldwinsville
    8276 Willett Pkwy Ste 102, Baldwinsville, NY 13027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 883-4915
  4. 4
    Medical Center West
    5700 W Genesee St Ste 112, Camillus, NY 13031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 487-4876
  5. 5
    Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists
    5000 W Seneca Tpke, Syracuse, NY 13215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 487-4876
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crouse Hospital
  • Oswego Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Broken Arm
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Broken Arm
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 18, 2022
    I have significant arthritis in both shoulders. I have had this condition for some time and I am currently deciding on shoulder replacement surgery. Dr. Everding walked me through the procedure and rehabilitation afterwards. He listened to my concerns and answered my questions truthfully. He spent a considerable amount of time with me, which is unlike most doctors with a set time limit. When I do go through the procedure, I am confident that Dr. Everding will do a great job.
    B.G. — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Nathan Everding, MD

    Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    16 years of experience
    English
    1750556320
    Education & Certifications

    Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship
    Boston University School Of Medicine
    A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Providence College
    Orthopedic Surgery
