Dr. Nathan Emery, MD
Dr. Nathan Emery, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery.
Pasadena Eye Center LLC6950 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33707 Directions (727) 343-3004
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr Emery has been consistently competent and professional. He thoroughly explains all conditions and how he might treat them. He never takes the final decision out of the patient's (me) hands. He is kind and considerate and extremely competent
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1518959048
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Dr. Emery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emery has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Emery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.