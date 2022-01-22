Overview

Dr. Nathan Emerson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Medical City Alliance.



Dr. Emerson works at Surgical Group of North Texas - Grapevine in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Irving, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.