Dr. Nathan Elson, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Elson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Elson works at
Locations
Clifford Segil DO A Medical Corp.2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 1170, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 828-9495
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Coping with diverticulitis is a scary experience. I always can count on Dr. Elson to be there when I have a flare-up, and he makes colonoscopies as tolerable as possible. I recommend him to anyone I care about!
About Dr. Nathan Elson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1750388526
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Lac USC
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elson works at
Dr. Elson has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elson speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Elson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elson.
