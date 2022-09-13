Dr. Nathan Do, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Do is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Do, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Do, MD is a Pulmonologist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Do works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Medical Clinic, Pulmonology3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 190, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 977-7794
-
2
Symography Inc6233 Abbott Station Dr, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 778-0808
-
3
Fmc - Btc Pain Man2020 Town Center Blvd Ste D, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 977-7794
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Do?
Dr. Do is the best there is. Even with all that knowledge he is kind and compassionate, and will spend time with you when you need it. You will need to ask though...he is not a mind reader.
About Dr. Nathan Do, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Vietnamese
- 1649346230
Education & Certifications
- Mercer
- University If Washington Sch
- Ross University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Do has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do works at
Dr. Do has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Do on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Do speaks Vietnamese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Do, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Do appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.