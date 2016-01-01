Overview

Dr. Nathan Davis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Northeast.



Dr. Davis works at Champaign Dental Group in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.