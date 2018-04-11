Dr. Nathan Comsia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comsia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Comsia, MD
Dr. Nathan Comsia, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Radiation Oncology Associates P C.7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-4116
Center of Hope1520 Provident Dr, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (574) 372-3800
Kosciusko Community Hospital2101 Dubois Dr, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (260) 436-4116
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Comsia was our initial introduction to cancer treatments. He is kind, factual yet reassuring. He was patient with explanations and answering questions, but reminded us not to "over think". There were no details left unanswered if we asked. He took the fear out of cancer, reminding us it was our enemy and that together we would work to rid it from our life. He always had time for us and was a compassionate care giver. He and staff work well together with no feeling of interpersonal conflict.
- Radiation Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1407010572
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Comsia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Comsia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comsia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Comsia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comsia.
