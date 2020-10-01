Dr. Nathan Cleaver, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cleaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Cleaver, DO
Overview
Dr. Nathan Cleaver, DO is a Dermatologist in Dahlonega, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northeast Regional Medical Center, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Pershing Memorial Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and Wright Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Bruce A Pichler Dpm PC59 Tipton Dr, Dahlonega, GA 30533 Directions (770) 800-3455
Cleaver Medical Pain105 PROFESSIONAL PARK DR, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 800-3455
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northeast Regional Medical Center
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Pershing Memorial Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
- Wright Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been very impressed with Dr. Cleaver.
About Dr. Nathan Cleaver, DO
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ackerman Academy of Dermatopathology
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- St John Health System
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- Truman State University
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and MOHS Micrographic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cleaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cleaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cleaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cleaver has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cleaver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cleaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cleaver.
