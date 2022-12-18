Dr. Nathan Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Chung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Placentia-Linda Hospital and San Ramon Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15000 Kensington Park Dr Ste 270, Tustin, CA 92782 Directions (949) 415-8885
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If I ever needed someone to cut into me, Dr. Nathan Chung would be one of the ones I'd call. I lucked out with finding Dr. Chung. I've never had surgery before and needed a lipoma removed near my rib. I was coming in from out of town during the holiday season and Dr. Chung was super accommodating and awesome. He kept me and my husband informed about everything. The medical center that we were supposed to have our surgery at did an all-out last minute cancellation due to staffing issues and Dr Chung was still able to manage a way to still have my surgery performed. I was able to keep in contact with Dr Chung via text all the time. He followed up with me after the surgery to make sure everything was okay and due to his excellent skill and this cool negative pressure wound device he put on me after the surgery, I have had very little pain and not needed any pain medication. Dr. Chung, thanks so much for everything. I hope to not have to have surgery ever again but if I do, I'll keep your
About Dr. Nathan Chung, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1144249152
Education & Certifications
- San Joaquin Gen Hospital
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- University Of California, Irvine
