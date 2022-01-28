Dr. Nathan Chamberlain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamberlain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Chamberlain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Chamberlain, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Chamberlain works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates251 N Lyerly St Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 826-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chamberlain?
Dr. Chamberlain is who I needed when I was referred to Nephrology Associates. It was a stressful time for me. His bedside manner quickly put me at ease. I trust his care from the first visit in 2014 to now.
About Dr. Nathan Chamberlain, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1134126246
Education & Certifications
- University Tn College Med Chattanooga
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamberlain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chamberlain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamberlain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamberlain works at
Dr. Chamberlain has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamberlain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamberlain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamberlain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamberlain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamberlain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.