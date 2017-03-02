Dr. Nathan Bullington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bullington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Bullington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Bullington, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Bullington works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Infectious Disease3950 Kresge Way Ste 405, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bullington listened to my questions and answered them to my satisfaction. I also felt as if he were listening the entire time and was focused on me.
About Dr. Nathan Bullington, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1376869461
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bullington works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bullington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
