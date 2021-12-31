Overview

Dr. Nathan Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham - D.M.D. and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Northlake Oral and Facial Surgery in Slidell, LA with other offices in Mandeville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.