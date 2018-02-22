See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Evans, GA
Dr. Nathan Brandon, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (24)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Nathan Brandon, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.

Dr. Brandon works at Nathan H Brandon MD LLC in Evans, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Nathan H Brandon MD LLC
    621 Ponder Place Dr Ste 2, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 364-2980

Hospital Affiliations
  • Piedmont Augusta

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Postoperative Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Chronic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Chronic Pain

Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 22, 2018
    Dr Brandon has been my healthcare provider more than 12 years for a foot injury 17 years ago. Because of his treatment I can function on a daily basis, without being confined to my bed due to severe bone pain. Doc has always answered every question that I’ve asked and can do so in lay terms, which is unique. Julie and Tonya are his office staff, and they treat me as family rather than a patient with a number. They are awesome! The office is clean, tidy and well organized. Thank you!
    William in SC — Feb 22, 2018
    About Dr. Nathan Brandon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528060803
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Internship
    • CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
