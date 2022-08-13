Dr. Nathaniel Boyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Boyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Boyer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with Oregon Health &amp; Science University Hospital
Dr. Boyer works at
Locations
Texas Heart & Vascular4316 James Casey St Ste C Fl 1, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 361-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
In 2016, I walked into the ER at Peacehealth Hospital in Vancouver, Washington. During the intake processing, I collapsed. Code Blue. Thankfully Dr. Boyer responded. From what my family told me, I was 'out' for many, many days. Dr. Boyer did not give up on me and (obviously), I did recover. Looking forward to my seventy-eighth birthday. I cannot thank him enough. Austin gained a truly dedicated doctor. Sincerely, Jim Cox. PEACE.
About Dr. Nathaniel Boyer, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1871707208
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health &amp;amp; Science University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyer accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyer works at
Dr. Boyer has seen patients for Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.