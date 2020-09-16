Dr. Nathan Boyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Boyd, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Boyd, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Univ. of New Mexico Hospital2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-4866
UI Hospitals and Clinics200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (800) 777-8442
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best surgeon ever!
About Dr. Nathan Boyd, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
