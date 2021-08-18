Dr. Nathan Bodin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Bodin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nathan Bodin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Virtua Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation Center - Voorhees Office200 Bowman Dr Ste 140, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 983-4263
Dr. Bodin operated on my trigger finger. He and his staff were very nice and accommodating and went above and beyond to take care of me. Dr Bodin was knowledgeable, explained everything and always had time for questions. I was never rushed. I was not looking forward to this based on my previous experience eleven years ago with a different doctor but he did such a good job I didn't need anything for pain because there was none. Seriously. He owes me for a bottle of generic Motrin I never even opened. He has a great reputation which is well deserved. It turns out we know several people who have used him and all are very happy. He refused to install a built-in stun laser beam while he was already doing the operation, but that's only because he thought there were some laws about that. Oh, well. Highly recommended!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- The Philadelphia Hand Center - Thomas Jefferson University
- Abington Memorial Hospital, Philadelphia|Philadelphia Shriner's Hospital For Children|St Christopher's Hospital for Children|Temple University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Dr. Bodin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodin has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodin.
