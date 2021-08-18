Overview

Dr. Nathan Bodin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Bodin works at Virtua Hand Surgery and Rehabilitation Center in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

