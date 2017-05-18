Overview

Dr. Nathan Boddie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ashland, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and Good Shepherd Medical Center.



Dr. Boddie works at Asante Ashland Community Hospital in Ashland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.