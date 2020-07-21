See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Northville, MI
Dr. Nathan Bloch, DO

Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
3 (40)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nathan Bloch, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Northville, MI. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Bloch works at Main Center Family Medicine in Northville, MI with other offices in South Lyon, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Center Family Medicine
    422 N Center St, Northville, MI 48167 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 348-1131
  2. 2
    Green Oak Family Medicine
    12660 10 Mile Rd, South Lyon, MI 48178 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 348-1131
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nathan Bloch, DO

    Specialties
    • Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255345930
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan State University Cogmet Teaching Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Botsford General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Undergraduate School

