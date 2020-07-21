Dr. Nathan Bloch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Bloch, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathan Bloch, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Northville, MI. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Bloch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Main Center Family Medicine422 N Center St, Northville, MI 48167 Directions (248) 348-1131
-
2
Green Oak Family Medicine12660 10 Mile Rd, South Lyon, MI 48178 Directions (248) 348-1131Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bloch?
I have been seeing Dr. Bloch for a few years and for the most part I have nothing but great things to say about him. He is very funny and he is knowledgeable. Caught a bacterial infection that I believe most doctors wouldn't have even looked for. My biggest issue is sometimes the follow through can be lacking. I have had to remind him to run specific tests from time to time for a preexisting condition. The staff in the Northville office can be hit or miss. I have interacted with some really lovely people and I have been in the waiting room a few times when the staff argues with clients. As a "hard stick" that often requires blood draws, I rarely walk out poked more than once or covered in bruises. I appreciate that they have a phlebotomist on site. They have early morning appointments and I am typically in and out in less than an hour. Maybe my expectations are too high but I can't go 5 stars. I want to be fixed and maybe that isn't possible, but at least I feel like Dr. Bloch tries.
About Dr. Nathan Bloch, DO
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1255345930
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University Cogmet Teaching Fellowship
- Botsford General Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloch works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.